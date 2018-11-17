Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities

Analysts at Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on JEC. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “$66.12” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

NYSE:JEC traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,353. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 103.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 88.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at $163,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.