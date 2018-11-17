James L. Dinkins Sells 9,150 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Stock

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) insider James L. Dinkins sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total value of $457,042.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.68%.
KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Morningstar set a $49.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on The Coca-Cola to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 86,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 86,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.