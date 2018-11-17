James R. Kackley Purchases 1,000 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) Stock

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Director James R. Kackley bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,038.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Perficient stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 408,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,193. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $818.93 million, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $123.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.91 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Perficient in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Perficient to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Perficient during the third quarter valued at about $1,409,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 69.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 219,074 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 89,516 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 3.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 99,182 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Perficient during the third quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 49.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,039 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “James R. Kackley Purchases 1,000 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/james-r-kackley-purchases-1000-shares-of-perficient-inc-prft-stock.html.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.