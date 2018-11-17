Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,989 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,320 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 48,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $86.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $84.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.86. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $1.0412 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 46.91%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

