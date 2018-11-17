Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 807,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,096 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $236,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLP boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLP now owns 58,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $275.74 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $254.77 and a twelve month high of $296.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

