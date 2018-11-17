Jay T. Flatley Sells 3,300 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $1,031,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 376,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,721,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $319.93. 923,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.51 and a 1 year high of $372.61.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The life sciences company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Argus set a $372.00 price objective on shares of Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Illumina to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $1,482,837,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 272.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,023,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $375,668,000 after purchasing an additional 748,500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,826,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,771,511,000 after purchasing an additional 528,635 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 219.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $153,318,000 after purchasing an additional 377,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $77,035,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/jay-t-flatley-sells-3300-shares-of-illumina-inc-ilmn-stock.html.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.