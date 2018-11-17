JD.Com (JD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JD. Nomura decreased their price target on JD.Com from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on JD.Com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.33.

NASDAQ JD traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $23.05. The company had a trading volume of 23,165,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,029,635. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2,305.00 and a beta of 1.40. JD.Com has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $50.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $122.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.78 billion. JD.Com had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. JD.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.Com will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in JD.Com during the second quarter worth $102,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in JD.Com by 1,497.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in JD.Com by 69.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in JD.Com during the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JD.Com during the second quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

