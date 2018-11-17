Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group (VOD) a GBX 165 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VOD. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Vodafone Group to an outperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a GBX 202 ($2.64) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 218.75 ($2.86).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

LON:VOD opened at GBX 153.40 ($2.00) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 239.65 ($3.13).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.93%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Dame Clara Furse purchased 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £10,594.12 ($13,843.09). Also, insider Michel Demare purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of £84,000 ($109,760.88). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 236,564 shares of company stock valued at $39,189,442.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.