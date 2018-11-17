Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Mediwound Ltd’s Q2 2019 Earnings (MDWD)

Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Mediwound in a report issued on Wednesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 266.36% and a negative net margin of 477.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MDWD. Wells Fargo & Co set a $11.00 price objective on Mediwound and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price objective on Mediwound and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mediwound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th.

MDWD stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of -0.03. Mediwound has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new position in Mediwound in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Mediwound by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,098,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after buying an additional 21,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mediwound by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Mediwound by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 20,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Mediwound in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

