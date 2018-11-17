Jennison Associates LLC Has $159.21 Million Position in NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,256,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,910 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.40% of NRG Energy worth $159,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in NRG Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in NRG Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in NRG Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 90,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 18.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.99. NRG Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $40.38.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 61.11% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 11.01%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on NRG Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

In other NRG Energy news, EVP Christopher Moser sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,543,962.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,343.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 24,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $881,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,754. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

