JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH (JSYN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.31

JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH (NASDAQ:JSYN) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH (NASDAQ:JSYN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

About JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH (NASDAQ:JSYN)

Jensyn Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, and one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Freehold, New Jersey.

