John Wood Group PLC (WG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 772.78 ($10.10).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Numis Securities raised shares of John Wood Group to an “add” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 820 ($10.71) in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of John Wood Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 725 ($9.47) in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.

In related news, insider David Kemp purchased 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 735 ($9.60) per share, with a total value of £2,998.80 ($3,918.46). Also, insider Jann M. Brown purchased 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 769 ($10.05) per share, for a total transaction of £7,505.44 ($9,807.19).

Shares of LON WG traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 649.60 ($8.49). 1,795,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of GBX 553 ($7.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 830 ($10.85).

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services to the energy and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

