JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “$52.00” Price Target for Pampa Energia (PAM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.00 target price on Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pampa Energia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pampa Energia in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pampa Energia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pampa Energia from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

Get Pampa Energia alerts:

Shares of PAM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.54. 274,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,362. Pampa Energia has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Pampa Energia during the third quarter worth about $2,607,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Pampa Energia in the third quarter worth about $1,863,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pampa Energia by 47.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 276,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,584,000 after buying an additional 88,770 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in Pampa Energia by 0.3% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,052,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,874,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. raised its holdings in Pampa Energia by 997.0% in the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 14,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. 36.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.