Juan Delgado-Moreira Buys 21,450 Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE) Stock

Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira purchased 21,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.04 per share, for a total transaction of $794,508.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $38.20 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Inc has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 67.76% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $55.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hamilton Lane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hamilton Lane from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 14,633 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 223,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toscafund Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,528,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

