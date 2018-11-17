Just Energy Group (JE) Rating Increased to Speculative Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$5.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$4.50.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Just Energy Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.05.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:JE opened at C$5.15 on Tuesday. Just Energy Group has a 52 week low of C$3.66 and a 52 week high of C$6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 485.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In other Just Energy Group news, insider Ron Joyce purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.78 per share, with a total value of C$378,000.00. Also, Director M. Dallas H. Ross purchased 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.96 per share, with a total value of C$47,124.00. Insiders have bought a total of 132,448 shares of company stock worth $3,467,748 in the last ninety days.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.