K&S (SDF) PT Set at €18.50 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SDF has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of K&S in a report on Friday, August 10th. Commerzbank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €21.08 ($24.52).

SDF stock traded down €0.41 ($0.48) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €16.87 ($19.61). The stock had a trading volume of 2,339,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. K&S has a 52 week low of €18.92 ($22.00) and a 52 week high of €24.74 ($28.77).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

