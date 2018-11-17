KekCoin Price Down 22.6% Over Last 7 Days (KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One KekCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0343 or 0.00000619 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, KekCoin has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. KekCoin has a market cap of $367,162.00 and approximately $89.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KekCoin Coin Profile

KEK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KekCoin Coin Trading

KekCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

