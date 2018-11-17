Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€98.00” Price Target for Bechtle (BC8)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BC8 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Commerzbank set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €86.49 ($100.57).

Shares of BC8 opened at €71.65 ($83.31) on Wednesday. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €48.83 ($56.78) and a fifty-two week high of €75.40 ($87.67).

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

