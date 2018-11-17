Kevin C. Oboyle Sells 17,277 Shares of Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI) Stock

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Director Kevin C. Oboyle sold 17,277 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $520,210.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WMGI stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. Wright Medical Group NV has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $194.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Wright Medical Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wright Medical Group NV will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMGI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Wright Medical Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Oppenheimer set a $28.00 target price on Wright Medical Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America raised Wright Medical Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wright Medical Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Wright Medical Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMGI. Strs Ohio raised its position in Wright Medical Group by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

