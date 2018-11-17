Kevin M. King Sells 42,832 Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) Stock

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) insider Kevin M. King sold 42,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $3,002,951.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,137,919.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

IRTC opened at $74.27 on Friday. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $98.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.13 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.85% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Irhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Irhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,107,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,033,000 after acquiring an additional 129,506 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/kevin-m-king-sells-42832-shares-of-irhythm-technologies-inc-irtc-stock.html.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.