Keybank National Association OH Grows Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $82,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHW opened at $423.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $355.28 and a 52 week high of $479.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 10.92%. Research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.11%.

In related news, Director John M. Stropki purchased 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $375.00 per share, for a total transaction of $253,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 5,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.04, for a total transaction of $2,326,843.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,975.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $457.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.40.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

