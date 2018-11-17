Keybank National Association OH Has $58.17 Million Holdings in Aetna Inc (AET)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,062 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.09% of Aetna worth $58,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Aetna in the third quarter worth $122,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in Aetna by 143.9% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Aetna in the second quarter worth $162,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in Aetna by 252.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Aetna by 3,076.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AET. Citigroup raised their price target on Aetna from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $212.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Aetna from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Aetna in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aetna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aetna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.18.

Shares of AET opened at $209.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aetna Inc has a one year low of $166.88 and a one year high of $210.90.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aetna Inc will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

