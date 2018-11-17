KeyCorp (KEY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Nomura

Nomura reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wedbush set a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Standpoint Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $18.29. 9,947,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,865,728. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Donald R. Kimble purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $92,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 253,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,708,861.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Beth E. Mooney purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8,462.5% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 408.3% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at $161,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

