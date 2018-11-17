Kier Group (KIE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Kier Group (LON:KIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Thursday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Friday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,495.80 ($19.55).

Shares of KIE stock opened at GBX 856 ($11.19) on Thursday. Kier Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 942 ($12.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,505 ($19.67).

About Kier Group

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

