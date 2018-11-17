Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.46.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday, October 22nd.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $111.27 on Friday. Kimberly Clark has a 1 year low of $97.10 and a 1 year high of $123.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 535.49%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.21%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,395.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,577,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 22.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 159.8% during the second quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 254.1% during the second quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 31,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 22,784 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 87.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.