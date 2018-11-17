Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Kimberly Clark worth $27,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,577,000. PVG Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 254.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 31,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 22,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,395.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Citigroup increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on Kimberly Clark and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

NYSE KMB opened at $111.27 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $97.10 and a 1-year high of $123.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 535.49% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 64.21%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

