Kin and Carta PLC (LON:KCT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of KCT stock opened at GBX 99.40 ($1.30) on Friday.

Get Kin and Carta alerts:

Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 9th. The company reported GBX 10.10 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

In other Kin and Carta news, insider Mike Butterworth purchased 51,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £49,059.90 ($64,105.45). Also, insider Brad Gray purchased 64,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £60,323.56 ($78,823.42). Insiders acquired 130,982 shares of company stock worth $12,439,780 over the last quarter.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kin and Carta in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Kin and Carta PLC (KCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/kin-and-carta-plc-kct-to-go-ex-dividend-on-november-22nd.html.

Kin and Carta Company Profile

Kin and Carta plc provides marketing solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strategic Marketing, Marketing Activation, and Books. The company offers data solutions, including insight and understanding, campaign planning and execution, marketing consultancy, platform implementation and integration, software consultancy, data and insight, campaign management, customer acquisition, media sales, and experience marketing solutions; It also provides consulting solutions comprising retail strategy, investor services, operational strategy and planning, and airports and commercial spaces for retail and consumer markets, as well as shopping center development and asset management services; consumer and market research consultancy, such as branding and communications, innovation, segmentation, behavior change, pricing, and qualitative services; and healthcare strategic consulting and communications services.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Kin and Carta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kin and Carta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.