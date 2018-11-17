KINGFISHER PLC/SH (KGFHY) vs. Sky Resort International (SKYL) Head to Head Comparison

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) and Sky Resort International (OTCMKTS:SKYL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get KINGFISHER PLC/SH alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for KINGFISHER PLC/SH and Sky Resort International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KINGFISHER PLC/SH 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sky Resort International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sky Resort International has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

KINGFISHER PLC/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sky Resort International does not pay a dividend. KINGFISHER PLC/SH pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KINGFISHER PLC/SH and Sky Resort International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KINGFISHER PLC/SH $15.02 billion 0.45 $631.17 million $0.66 9.39 Sky Resort International N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A

KINGFISHER PLC/SH has higher revenue and earnings than Sky Resort International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of KINGFISHER PLC/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.0% of Sky Resort International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares KINGFISHER PLC/SH and Sky Resort International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KINGFISHER PLC/SH N/A N/A N/A Sky Resort International N/A N/A -6,018.23%

Summary

KINGFISHER PLC/SH beats Sky Resort International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

KINGFISHER PLC/SH Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands. It also provides its products through various channels, such as online and others. In addition, the company offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. Kingfisher plc was founded in 1982 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for KINGFISHER PLC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINGFISHER PLC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.