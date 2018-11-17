Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,971 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 74.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 21,659 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 7.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,282,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,291,000 after buying an additional 1,870,510 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of -0.27. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $222.70 million for the quarter. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 25.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KL. ValuEngine cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/kirkland-lake-gold-ltd-kl-shares-bought-by-national-asset-management-inc.html.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.