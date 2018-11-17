KKR & Co Inc (KKR) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Deutsche Bank

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.87.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.83. 3,901,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,364,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. KKR & Co Inc has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $28.73.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.39 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 48.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is 21.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 16,817 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $265,540.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 82,905 shares of company stock worth $1,265,698.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter worth $102,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter worth $104,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter worth $106,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter worth $137,000. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.