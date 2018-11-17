Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Kronos Worldwide’s earnings and revenues for the third quarter missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Kronos Worldwide is poised to gain from strong demand for TiO2 across major markets. Higher TiO2 selling prices are also likely to lend support to the company’s top line and margins in 2018. However, Kronos Worldwide faces challenges from declining production and sales volumes. Moreover, the company is exposed to raw material cost inflation, which is expected to lead to higher cost of sales per metric ton and also weigh on margins. The company has also underperformed the industry over a year.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kronos Worldwide from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NYSE:KRO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.93. 609,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,291. Kronos Worldwide has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.00 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 106,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 92,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics.

