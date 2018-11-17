Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Holdings Decreased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 67.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $148.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.66. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $133.42 and a 12 month high of $234.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, October 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lam Research to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.22.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

