Lamb Weston (LW) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $85.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $75.00. Bank of America’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. CL King downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of -0.53. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $52.92 and a 1 year high of $83.86.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $914.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.68 million. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 110.81% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LW. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,358,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Lamb Weston by 223.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 492,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,762,000 after acquiring an additional 340,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Lamb Weston by 17.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 117.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 47,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth $541,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

