Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Position Decreased by American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. reduced its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the period. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,631 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,524,000 after buying an additional 234,641 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,761 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 29,137 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.28 and a 1-year high of $81.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The casino operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 34.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.68%.

In related news, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $4,063,353.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,353.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.45 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Nomura lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $89.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

