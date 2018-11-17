LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 90.7% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $86.33 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Cowen downgraded Philip Morris International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup set a $90.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

