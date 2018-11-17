Learning Technologies Group (LTG) Trading Up 9.1%

Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) shares were up 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 127 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 122.73 ($1.60). Approximately 2,789,275 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 826,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.50 ($1.47).

Several research analysts have commented on LTG shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Numis Securities lifted their target price on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 132 ($1.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th.

In other Learning Technologies Group news, insider Neil Elton acquired 137,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £175,554.56 ($229,393.13). Also, insider Harry D. Hill sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total value of £245,000 ($320,135.89).

About Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

