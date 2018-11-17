Leerink Swann Downgrades Magellan Health (MGLN) to Market Perform

Leerink Swann lowered shares of Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $90.00. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Magellan Health’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MGLN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Magellan Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Magellan Health from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Magellan Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.75.

NASDAQ:MGLN traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $56.06. 339,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Magellan Health has a 52 week low of $54.71 and a 52 week high of $112.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. Magellan Health had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Magellan Health will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 165,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 31,272 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 566,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

