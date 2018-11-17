Legrand (LGRVF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Legrand SA provides electrical and digital building infrastructures. It offers solutions for international commercial, industrial and residential markets. Legrand SA is headquartered in Limoges, France. “

Get Legrand alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Legrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Societe Generale lowered Legrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRVF opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. Legrand has a 12-month low of $60.02 and a 12-month high of $82.45.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company's product categories include user interface, energy distribution, cable management, digital infrastructure, energy efficiency, assisted living, and uninterruptible power supply products, as well as building and home systems, and installation components.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legrand (LGRVF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.