Lennar (LEN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $38.23

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.23 and last traded at $39.60, with a volume of 345774 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.61.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. JMP Securities set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.63.

Get Lennar alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.20%.

In related news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $939,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lennar by 475.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth about $210,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/lennar-len-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-38-23.html.

About Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.