Leoni (LEO) PT Set at €33.00 by Deutsche Bank

Leoni (ETR:LEO) has been given a €33.00 ($38.37) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.23% from the company’s previous close.

LEO has been the subject of several other reports. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Leoni and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.50 ($43.60).

Shares of LEO stock opened at €26.78 ($31.14) on Thursday. Leoni has a twelve month low of €39.21 ($45.59) and a twelve month high of €66.20 ($76.98).

About Leoni

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

