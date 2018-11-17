LHC Group (LHCG) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) in a report issued on Thursday, 99wallstreet.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LHCG. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of LHC Group to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of LHC Group to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.92.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of LHCG opened at $98.24 on Thursday. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.65 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LHC Group news, SVP Jeff Reibel sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $180,804.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith G. Myers sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $7,132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,765 shares in the company, valued at $19,092,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,677 shares of company stock worth $7,587,030. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 251.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.