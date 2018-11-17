Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (ASG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.80

Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th.

In other Liberty All-Star Growth Fund news, insider Mark T. Haley acquired 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $45,767.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 13,703 shares of company stock worth $66,149. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 85.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 61,298 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Doliver Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

