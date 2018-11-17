Liberty Braves Group Series A (BATRA) Given $42.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $42.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Liberty Braves Group Series A an industry rank of 104 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NASDAQ BATRA opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $27.93.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.89 per share, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Braves Group Series A

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

