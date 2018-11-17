Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LSXMA. B. Riley raised their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Macquarie cut their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $40.27 on Friday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 52-week low of $38.14 and a 52-week high of $48.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 54,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $2,011,010.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 18,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 37,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 179,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 26.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.