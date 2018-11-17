LifePoint Health Inc (LPNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Analysts predict that LifePoint Health Inc (NASDAQ:LPNT) will announce $1.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for LifePoint Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. LifePoint Health reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LifePoint Health will report full year sales of $6.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LifePoint Health.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. LifePoint Health had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPNT. Mizuho set a $65.00 target price on LifePoint Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on LifePoint Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded LifePoint Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded LifePoint Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded LifePoint Health from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPNT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LifePoint Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifePoint Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of LifePoint Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LifePoint Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,778,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifePoint Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

LPNT opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.63. LifePoint Health has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $65.35.

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers, and post-acute facilities in the United States. Its hospitals provide a range of medical and surgical services, such as general surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, rehabilitation, and pediatric, as well as specialized services, including open-heart surgery, skilled nursing, psychiatric care, and neuro-surgery.

