Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Position Raised by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,352,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,519 shares during the period. Lincoln Electric accounts for about 0.7% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 2.10% of Lincoln Electric worth $126,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 896,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,605,000 after acquiring an additional 44,436 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 148,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays set a $90.00 price objective on Lincoln Electric and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $84.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.07 and a 12-month high of $101.34.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21. The business had revenue of $737.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.42 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 7.40%. Analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.16%.

In related news, Director Kathryn Jo Lincoln sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $295,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,655.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company's welding products include arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

