Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (T)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,461 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. SSI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. SSI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 49,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $116,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,499.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.59.

Shares of T opened at $30.29 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $186.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $45.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/lincoln-national-corp-boosts-stake-in-att-inc-t.html.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.