Linda Trading Down 27.3% Over Last Week (LINDA)

Linda (CURRENCY:LINDA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 17th. Linda has a total market capitalization of $9.27 million and $26,192.00 worth of Linda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linda coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, YoBit, Cryptohub and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, Linda has traded down 27.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Linda alerts:

AsiaCoin (AC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000060 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded up 108.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Linda Profile

LINDA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2017. Linda’s total supply is 11,593,965,589 coins and its circulating supply is 11,161,239,470 coins. Linda’s official website is lindacoin.com. Linda’s official Twitter account is @Lindaproject.

Linda Coin Trading

Linda can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, Cryptohub, BTC-Alpha, Nanex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.