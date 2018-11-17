LiteBitcoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (LBTC)

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One LiteBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. LiteBitcoin has a market cap of $9,593.00 and approximately $91.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LiteBitcoin has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LiteBitcoin alerts:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00025000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000365 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About LiteBitcoin

LiteBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. The official website for LiteBitcoin is www.lbtc.info. LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LiteBitcoin

LiteBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiteBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiteBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.