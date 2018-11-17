Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Position Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 18.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 137.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 59.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 6,792.5% in the second quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 104,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,953,000 after acquiring an additional 103,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter worth about $3,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total transaction of $78,025.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,681.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $79,719.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,436 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LFUS stock opened at $184.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.43 and a fifty-two week high of $238.10.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $439.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.62 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.47%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, CL King set a $248.00 price objective on Littelfuse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/littelfuse-inc-lfus-position-reduced-by-state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system.html.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.